Kassius Ohno’s WWE Release Confirmed, Sami Zayn Calls Out Donald Trump

– Sami Zayn responded to recent tweets from United States president Donald Trump:

There is a type of stupidity & privilege that is so distinctly American, encapsulated perfectly by the idea that we are being oppressed & losing some sort of ideological war on freedom if we can't spend our evenings in a packed TGIFridays at the height of a lethal viral outbreak. pic.twitter.com/KcZgQixkYv — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 18, 2020

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Kassius Ohno was among the WWE NXT stars that were either released or furloughed. There was internet speculation about his status when his WWE.com profile got moved to the Alumni section.