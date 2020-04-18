Kassius Ohno’s WWE Release Confirmed, Sami Zayn Calls Out Donald Trump

– Sami Zayn responded to recent tweets from United States president Donald Trump:

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Kassius Ohno was among the WWE NXT stars that were either released or furloughed. There was internet speculation about his status when his WWE.com profile got moved to the Alumni section.

