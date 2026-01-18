Katana Chance Discusses Transition From NXT To WWE Main Roster

Former WWE star Kacy Catanzaro, also known as Katana Chance, appeared on the You Know I’m Right podcast to discuss her transition from NXT to the main roster.

Catanzaro said, “It was definitely a big transition from NXT to the main roster. And you know, NXT is very busy and tough in its own capacity. When I was there, we were doing Thursday, Friday, Saturday live events all over Florida. At the PC every day, TV every Tuesday. It was definitely busy, but there’s just something about like, you still come home to your house every night that makes it like less stressful. So I was used to the fast pace, but moving up to the main roster and like being on the road every single week, it just adds a new dynamic. So like it was tough, but it was really cool because I feel like all that work in NXT, you’re like, ‘Okay, this is what I’m trying to get to,’ you know? So it was really fun. It was tough.

On her WWE Women’s Tag Team Title run with Kayden Carter:

“It was really cool when we when we did get to have a title run up there. You know, we had our title run in NXT, which was a very big build, and it was really cool to get there. So, being able to have them on the main roster as well, we were very happy.”

