Kayla Braxton and Titus O’Neil Comment on Abortion Rights, Reveal They Are a Product of Rape

The 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which provided federal constitutional safeguards for abortion rights, was overturned by the US Supreme Court on Friday morning. Regarding the announcement, WWE announcer Kayla Braxton tweeted the following:

“Just want to leave this here for the ignorant and arrogant people who have chosen to remain uneducated about what this means for we women who bare this burden. I did not write this, but it encompasses the reality. I would also add – im pro- a woman doing what’s best for HER.”

Braxton also noted the following:

“I’ll also add – I am a product of rape. My mother was raped by a stranger – to this day, neither of us have any clue who my birth dad is. She chose to have me – clearly – but she did so because she CHOSE to. Not because a law told her she HAD to. It should always be our choice.”

Titus O’Neil issued a response:

“This I Can and DO AGREE WITH ….As a Product of a rape Myself I feel very STRONGLY about not only THE CHOICE that my mother was able to make but equally as STRONG on my feelings about other Women making their individual CHOICE for what’s Right for them 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿”

Braxton ended her thoughts on the matter with this:

“Last thing I’ll tweet about this issue:

THANK YOU TO ALL THE MEN WHO HAVE BEEN VOCAL AND ARE USING THEIR PLATFORMS TO SUPPORT WOMEN. There is nothing sexier than men who stand up for women’s rights. 🥵”