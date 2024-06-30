Kayla Braxton Comments On Her Final WWE Appearance At MSG

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City was Kayla Braxton’s final appearance with the WWE for the time being.

Braxton took to her official Twitter (X) account immediately following the show and commented on her run with the company and her appearance on last Friday’s show.

Braxton wrote, “I love my WWE family. Thank you guys so much. I’m overwhelmed. I will miss you all but we will see each other again. ❤️”

The long-time WWE broadcast team member also released a statement to her Instagram.

Braxton wrote, “I’m so overwhelmed.” “So thankful. Wow. I still can’t put what last night meant to me into words. But to have Cody Rhodes bringing me out into MSG to bid my farewell to all of you while Triple H and members of my WWE family were waiting for me in the back to congratulate me … I couldn’t have asked for a better goodbye.”

“This family is truly special and I plan to always be a part of it. I love you all more than you know.”

You can check out Braxton’s posts below.

I love my WWE family. Thank you guys so much. I’m overwhelmed. I will miss you all but we will see eachother again. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/41gQipSLsi — Kayla Becker (@kaylabecker_tv) June 29, 2024