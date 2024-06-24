Kayla Braxton Shoots Down AEW Rumors

Kayla Braxton issued a statement over the weekend announcing her departure from WWE.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation.

Alvarez: “Kayla Braxton is also wrapping up. She could do Madison Square Garden next Friday. And then she’s heading to do something which she has not revealed. But apparently, she’s already got the deal in LA.”

Meltzer: “It might be AEW, [but it] might not. I mean, definitely talk between her and AEW. And she was looking at other things as well. I was told she could see the handwriting on the wall. They pretty much decided that. Cathy Kelly and Jackie Redmond were going to be like the two top ones. So she was number three. And so I think by that she kind of could see maybe it’s time to go somewhere else.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

Kayla was quick to shoot down the speculation via Twitter/X, ”The support from u guys has been overwhelming. I am so thankful for u.But I did wanna make 1 thing clear as I enter my final week in WWE: if I wanted to keep working in wrestling, I wouldn’t be walking away from the largest wrestling company in the world. Nice try, rumor weeds!😚”