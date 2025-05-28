Keith Lee Provides Encouraging Update Amid AEW Absence Following Double Surgery

AEW’s Keith Lee has offered fans a positive update regarding his health and eventual return to action following his extended absence from television.

Responding to a fan on social media who expressed hope to see him compete again, Lee replied with reassurance: “You have my appreciation. I am quite well! Only time will tell when or where, but I am confident that time will come. Have patience my friend. Lead with Love. Be well.”

Lee last wrestled during the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Collision in December 2023, defeating Brian Cage. His time away has largely been due to undergoing double surgery in early 2024. While he has yet to return to the ring, Lee was recently spotted backstage at an AEW Collision taping in Houston.

There’s no confirmed timetable for his comeback, but fans can rest assured that Keith Lee is on the mend and remains hopeful about stepping back into the ring.