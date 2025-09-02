Kelly Kelly Clears Up Rumors About Her Absence From WWE Evolution II

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly has addressed the real reason she did not appear at WWE’s Evolution II premium live event earlier this year. In a new interview, she explained that her decision came down to family commitments, pushing back on online rumors that she had demanded a match to return.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Kelly discussed her new life as a mother and why her children are now her top priority. That played a big role in her turning down WWE’s last-minute invitation to be part of the event in Atlanta.

“So when I got the call, it was in Atlanta, obviously. Again, it was one of the weekends, the only weekend I had off, and my kids, I think they had something going on. And I feel like when I come back, I want my kids to see me there and they wouldn’t been able to make it,” she said. “There were just a lot of different things that were kind of keeping me from going.”

Her decision fueled speculation when she posted on social media at the time, writing that sitting in the crowd didn’t “feel like the right way to come back.” Some outlets reported this as a sign she only wanted to return if she was booked in a match. Kelly says that is completely false.

“Somebody on the dirt sheets was like, ‘Oh, somebody in the higher ups said that she only wants to come back if she has a match,’ which could not have been farther from the truth,” Kelly explained. “I didn’t need a match to come back. If it was in LA, I would have been there no questions asked. But to fly across the country to do that… with my kids, I’m very picky about what I say yes and no to right now.”

Kelly further clarified that the timing made it difficult, as the call from WWE came very late and her husband’s work schedule also conflicted.

“It was a last-minute call,” she added. “Like I said, if it was on the West Coast, I could have made it work. I could have figured something out. But my husband was having to work… It was just a lot, and that’s the thing, it had nothing to do with wanting a singles match. WWE knows exactly why I said no, and they were totally fine with it.”

Despite the missed appearance, Kelly stressed that she maintains a great relationship with WWE and remains grateful for her career.

“At the end of the day, I have to thank WWE for my career. They’re who made me, I wouldn’t have the career that I have if it wasn’t for them. I am so appreciative of them. That’s why I signed a legends deal, and that’s why I still come back all the time,” she said.

Kelly also revealed she hopes to make another WWE appearance down the line — this time with her kids in attendance to watch.

The full interview with Kelly Kelly, where she also opens up about her WWE release in 2012, can be seen below: