Ken Shamrock Frustrated About Social Distancing/Restrictions

Ken Shamrock vented his frustrations on social media about social distancing and restrictions made due to the Coronavirus outbreak:
I just heard the president say let's not make a bad situation worse by creating a recession that will be much worse than the virus I dont agree with the president on a lot of things but this is spot on
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 25, 2020
More people die in care accidents than this virus will but we dont stop driving
I think it's better than not talking at all I believe people should be more involved with this stuff by just sitting on the sidelines does nothing
WOW another keyboard professional https://t.co/JaWSl9xJ06
No it isn't I just repeated what the president said but hey you know more than him https://t.co/RmksYi4C2i
Well ok let's see how everyone feels if we dont start putting people back to work . & I am sure from your response that you are doing ok but from the not so well off people this is worse than the virus https://t.co/YJ0CzXoHDw
So it's the virus or crashing economy. Now the virus is dangerous to 5 percent of the population & the economy is 95perc of the population that would be effected by this shutdown & these are not my numbers I got them from the governor https://t.co/bq5Ejc4wWA
Yes it is but not simple for a lot of people who are living pay check to pay check https://t.co/2YTUCTIG2G
5 percent of the population is vulnerable this is from a Dr, who is doing interviews for the virus control
The president said that we can not survive not having the American people working l agree https://t.co/PEqEqHr7NB
I tell you what why dont you come ask me & I will show you my answer
LOL https://t.co/d0fKNbQmnj
Every human life matters I am just saying starving people also matter & there is a lot of people out there that are going to be in really bad situations https://t.co/eFE0kNnSGk
Testing & the ones who cant get it which is most of the population let them go back to work. A lot of people have had the virus & now have built a defense against it https://t.co/rSAcbQZaqa
These people are listening to everything that is said & most of it is uncertain minds they have even said they dont really know what they are dealing with https://t.co/1n4qWIFDbf
