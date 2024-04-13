Kenny Omega Addresses AEW All Out Brawl, Says He Is A “Terrible” EVP

People still talk about the AEW All Out brawl that was caused by CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, and “Hangman” Adam Page). Omega has now shared his side of the story.

Punk got into a backstage brawl with Omega and The Young Bucks at All Out 2022 after ripping several wrestlers, including all of the Elite, during the post-event press conference.

As a result, everyone signed NDAs and was suspended. Punk was released by AEW in August following the Jack Perry incident at All In.

Omega took to Twitch to discuss the incident. Omega stated that he has not held power in AEW in over four years because he believes he is a terrible Executive Vice President who does not deserve the position.

Omega stated that he attempted to de-escalate the situation at All Out and wanted to provide a peaceful environment for Punk’s dog, Larry.

“Just because I represent a company or because I am an employee at one company over another, does that mean I love every storyline? Does that mean that I agree with every decision? No, of course not. I’m not the booker. I don’t have power, I haven’t had power for more than four years now in that company and I know that’s gonna sound odd because like, well Kenny, you’re an EVP. I’m nothing. I am nothing, and I’ll tell you why, it’s because I’m a terrible EVP. I don’t deserve to be an EVP. If people wanna ask for my advice, I’ll do my best to help them. If there’s a fire to put out backstage, I’m gonna do my best to be that person. But, if we go back and I don’t want to have to comment on it, but I’ll do it, just because it adds context to it.

I thought my duty as an EVP during Brawl Out would be to enter the situation while there was chaos, de-escalate it and create a peaceful environment for everyone. I was able to create a peaceful environment for most important person in that altercation and that was Larry (Punk’s dog) and I swear to God, honestly, that was my biggest — and that sounds funny but, I look at animals and our pets as people and Dobby of course (Omega’s cat), one of the most important people in my life. So, to get little Larry out of there was the most important thing to me and that was a success.

Unfortunately, try as I may, things were too chaotic for me to be able to do anything on my own power… I believe it was in that instance when I realized that the way that I wanted to go about things wasn’t necessarily the way that other people wanted to, was also the way that other people necessarily didn’t want to and then it was also maybe not the way that the boss wanted to take care of it and I also thought of myself as a liability because I am, I don’t wanna say old school, I’m not old school. I just played a lot of contact sports and I’ve gotten into jiu-jitsu and boxing and mixed martial arts. I just know that sometimes, when you perform or when you fight, when everything’s on the line, when you give your heart, when you give your soul towards something and you’re in that moment of high stress or high anxiety where you’ve maybe emptied the tank and you’re just physically exhausted… But when you’re in an environment like that, sometimes emotions get the best of you and people will wanna throw hands… and I am unfortunately or fortunately a believer of it. I think if it’s decided, hey, this is the best way to solve things and you can shake hands after and move on after, I’m actually a believer of fighting. I am and that sounds terrible to say which is why, like, don’t make me an EVP in 2024. We can’t do that stuff anymore. I just feel that sometimes, that’s how you have to settle things. Sometimes, and I don’t mean you have to settle it and then it has to be shown on-screen to everyone or people have to brag online about who won, who lost. No, it’s not for that purpose. It’s for the purpose of just getting that stuff out that you need to get out, and I’ll admit, there were a number of times, even now with me, where I thought that-that might have been the most appropriate answer. It never came to that.

We were able to talk things out and we became better friends and there was a level of respect at that point on between myself and these other parties and maybe I’ll share these stories later. It’s crazy. As much as I’ll believe in cooler heads prevailing, sitting down and talking, sometimes there’s just like, hey, I can’t even think straight until I start throwing some hay, you know? Or maybe that I need to be smacked on a little bit, whatever the case might be. I think if it’s a contained scenario and if it’s not a situation where, you know, there’s pulling people’s eyeballs out, low blows, hair-pulling or scratching, you know what I mean? If it’s just like, hey, let’s just hang and bang a little bit. I can see it sometimes being conducive for a positive work environment. Again, this is exactly why I have no power nor should I. So, that’s just how I feel and I’m gonna leave it at that.”

Omega stated that he and Punk have mutual respect and have reached out to one another. According to Omega, they never had a bad relationship, but if it weren’t for ‘another factor’, they would have talked the night of.

Regarding the altercation, there are legalities to consider, but he does not want to be coy about it while also not revealing anything specific when it should be kept confidential.