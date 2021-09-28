Kenny Omega Feels AEW Has Closed The Gap With WWE

Kenny Omega did an interview with Tokyo Sports (translation by Hige Channel) and in the new part of their conversation, he discussed the growth of AEW.

He feels that there was a huge gap between AEW and WWE, but that has changed.

“At the start, there was a huge gap between WWE and AEW. (AEW) was just some fledgling promotion after all. But have you realized how the tables have turned? WWE is desperate. They keep bringing back legends every other week. COVID is a terrible thing, and we never wanted it to happen but it is what it is.”