Kenny Omega Shares Insight Into Early Career Moment With Steve Austin

Top AEW star Kenny Omega recently spoke with Adi Shankar about various topics, including his early career encounter with WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Omega recounted their meeting and shared stories with Austin, describing the experience as enjoyable and noting that Austin was down-to-earth.

Omega said, “Yeah, I love Stone Cold but when I was actually able to meet him and hang out with him and stuff, I remember it was such a fun time to meet someone that’s so down to earth. Even though he had done so much in his career and I had only kind of just began my journey in Japan, here we were, sitting in a private room signing pieces of merchandise and we’re just shooting the shit like normal people would, exchanging stories. I’m telling stories from Japan, he’s telling stories from what happened here in WWF/E. Talking like two human beings and it was great. The only other thing that was comparable to that was meeting Keanu Reeves.”

You can check out Omega’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)