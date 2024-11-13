Kevin Nash Believes 1992 WCW Was More Of A Threat To WWE Than AEW Is

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he thinks WCW in 1992 was more of a threat to WWE than AEW is right now.

Nash said, “I talked to a very, very high-up WWE person, yes [Sean Oliver asked if he meant executive], and I won’t divulge his name. But I said to him, ‘I actually think that WCW in ‘92 was more of a threat to the WWE right now than AEW was, and he said, ‘F**k, without a doubt.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



