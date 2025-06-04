Kevin Nash Calls Bron Breakker’s Current WWE Role An Invaluable Learning Opportunity

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is fully supportive of Bron Breakker’s current position alongside Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW, emphasizing that the young powerhouse is gaining invaluable experience—not being wasted.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash addressed fans who questioned whether Breakker was being underutilized as a backup to Rollins:

“No. It elevates him because he’s seen in that main event bracket,” Nash said. “Bron is learning from a standpoint of sitting in the TV production room as they’re putting together what they’re going to do, and he’s in there with Heyman and Rollins.”

Nash praised the learning environment surrounding Breakker, pointing out how rare and beneficial it is to be part of creative discussions with such experienced minds:

“To be under that learning tree [is good],” Nash added, referring to the combined influence of Rollins and Heyman.

With Breakker being consistently featured in high-profile segments and matches on RAW, Nash believes it’s only a matter of time before he steps into a larger spotlight on his own.

