Kevin Nash Comments On WWE’s New Era: “The Program Is Through The Roof”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke on his podcast, “Kliq This,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including some of the changes happening in the “new era” of WWE.

Co-host Sean Oliver pointed out that WWE show wrestlers arriving at the arena after getting off their bus, which is similar to what you see in the NBA and other sports. He also mentioned Triple H’s speech to kick off WrestleMania and how some people looked into what he was saying, “This isn’t Vince’s company anymore. Enjoy the show.”

Nash stated, “It wasn’t like Vince wasn’t around Paul [Levesque]. When Paul had that heart issue and everything else and Paul was — by the time they were f*cking diagnosing what was wrong with Paul, they were tearing apart NXT…30 seconds into it, [Vince] and bucktooth Kevin Dunn were [saying] I GOT THIS!”

Nash continued, “Anybody that has watched the free f*cking show for the last several months on the road to WrestleMania realizes I’ve never seen anything like this before. The program is through the roof.”

Nash then discussed Snoop Dogg and the Philadelphia Street Fight. “I loved Snoop’s commentating in the street fight. They beat the f**ck out of Bobby Lashley with those kendo sticks. I was thinking to myself like, man this just does not feel f*cking kosher to me. Three white guys beating the f*ck out of a black dude with kendo sticks.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)