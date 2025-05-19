Kevin Nash Compares His Wrestling Era To NXT’s Developmental Years

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed various topics on his podcast, Kliq This, including that he watches WWE RAW more now than he used to.

Nash said, “We still cover it because — especially since like, I know that I watch it so much more now that it’s on Netflix. Because I don’t have to go to my DVR. There were times sometimes when Tamra will have two or three things she’s taping, and I have another sporting event taping, and then stuff would get bumped.”

On the early days of NXT:

“2012 is NXT. So when he [Triple H] was in charge of live events — basically at that point, they were teaching a specific way to break in new talent. Because that was one thing they were having the hardest time wit. They’d get a guy that had worked the Indies for six years, and they were having to basically strip all the bad habits. And they were teaching -— that was one of the things I remember talking to Paul early about—him saying we need to teach across the board a kind of style, a kind of psychology, a philosophy.”

On his era vs. NXT era:

“You think about in 2012 up until even 2016 or ’17, there were still guys in developmental that had been down there three years, that hadn’t worked their way to the main roster. Whereas when I broke in, I basically broke in ’90. So by ’93 after three years, if you haven’t hooked on, you’re pretty much done. And there were still guys, they were kind of still spoon-feeding. And when we broke in, there was no pay, there wasn’t s**t [provided].”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

