Kevin Nash Envisioned WCW Being Replaced By The NWO

On the “Kliq This” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was asked what he thought the ending of the NWO storyline should have been in WCW. Many people believe that WCW would have been in better shape if management had devised a strategy for properly ending the NWO storyline with the WCW babyfaces triumphing in the end.

Nash, who did some booking for the company in late 1998/early 1999, envisioned that the WCW would be replaced by the NWO. Those of you who were fans at the time will remember that they did one “NWO Monday Nitro” show.

Nash said, “I always envisioned that once we took over that it would become NWO Nitro. It was no longer going to be WCW. It would be NWO. It was a show that was on television for a while and it was basically if Germany had won World War II. I wouldn’t have went Wolfpac.”

Nash continued, “We fu**ed that up because we were all just a bunch of prima donnas. We should have just sat down, of course this is a 64-year old Kevin Nash saying this. If we knew then what we know now. We would take over and then slowly, the WCW, like Sting and Dallas and those guys would be like the Revolutionary War and slowly they would try to take back over the Turner product. It would have went back to WCW.”

