Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff and Sean Waltman Comment On nWo’s 25th Anniversary

July 7th 2021 marks 25 years to the day that the New World Order faction was formed at the 1996 Bash at the Beach PPV event.

In an interview with TSN.ca, Eric Bischoff commented on the impact of the group and Hulk Hogan’s heel turn…

“I think the NWO, in the storyline, in the presentation of the NWO, presentation of the characters in the NWO really changed the industry probably more than anything since Vince McMahon went from being a regional territory under his father to becoming a worldwide territory and really changed wrestling back in the ‘80s.”

“I had a conversation with Hulk about eight months prior to Scott Hall and Kevin Nash coming in, where I suggested to Hulk that, perhaps, he might consider turning heel and doing a 100 per-cent overhaul of the character,” Bischoff said. “That was eight months prior, like I said, to Scott Hall even reaching out to me or the idea of the NWO even beginning to form in my head and I was summarily escorted out of his home. He did it very elegantly, I might add. He wasn’t mean or aggressive about it, but nonetheless, he made it clear to me that he had no interest in turning heel.”

Kevin Nash commented on the anniversary with the following tweet:

Happy 25 years of setting the standard. Most importantly happy 25th to the NWO Nation for being there the entire trip and passing it on to your family and children. One love……NWO 4 Life. Wear your colors and show our numbers. pic.twitter.com/iE0CRmapf5 — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 7, 2021

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Sean Waltman (Syxx in the NWO) talked about the group:

#nWoWeek continues on @WWETheBump with @TheRealXPac on the 2️⃣5️⃣ year anniversary of the formation. Not only that, but being a part of the New World Order?! That's just TOOOO SWEET! pic.twitter.com/EPagmrSeKi — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 7, 2021