Kevin Nash Explains Viral Photo Of Him Sitting On Haku’s Lap

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the viral photo of him sitting on Haku’s lap.

Nash said, “That’s the only time I’ve ever sat in his lap in my life. We go in, we’re somewhere in Germany, and the bar is packed because the marks know we’re staying at that hotel. They have an area for us, but there are too many of the boys and there is nowhere else to go. The last thing I’m going to do is stand someplace. I’m not doing that.”

On his stand being about 15 minutes:

“My stand is about 15 minutes. If I have to stand longer than 15 minutes, I don’t want to do it. Haku said, ‘Big man. Take a load off. You can sit here.’ I looked over and said, ‘F**k it. You’re the only person I can sit on.’ It wasn’t like my ass was digging (into him). He’s a big f***ing (dude). If a grizzly bear said, ‘Hey, come sit in my lap,’ you’d be like, ‘Okay.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)