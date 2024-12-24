Kevin Nash Explains Why Triple H Is Best Fit To Run WWE Creative

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including why WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is the best to run the company’s creative.

Nash said, “They brought back [Shinsuke Nakamura] and they were working out his entrance. It was on Instagram. And they showed Paul walking the production people through what he wanted. ‘I want it lit not so much on the top, but underneath.’ And he walked them through this entire process of what he saw personally for this guy’s entrance. And I was just like… that’s what makes the difference between good and great: Detail. And he’s dialing this f***in’ in, and I’m saying to myself, Dwayne doesn’t have the time for that.”

On the loyalty that Triple H has with the talent:

“It’s the Triple H era because… people will run through f***ing walls for him. He gets it. And that’s the intangible that Brian Gewirtz or Dwayne, they’re not going to have.”

