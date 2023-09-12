Kevin Nash Gives His Immediate Reaction To Seeing Miz’s Parody Of LA Knight

Kevin Nash recently reflected on The Miz’s parody of LA Knight on Monday Night Raw during the latest installment of his “Kliq This” podcast.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend explained how he was impressed by the parody and called “The A-Lister” the best part of Raw.

On his immediate reaction to Miz’s LA Knight impression: “I was watching the segment and they shot it like a wide shot and down came LA Knight. Started cutting a promo, and then they went close on him, and it was Miz. Miz fucking just nailed LA Knight. ‘I got the bass in my voice, yeah!’ He did this whole gimmick and then shot a really good shoot promo.”

On how Miz was the best part of Raw and is an incredible impersonator: “I understand that people really like LA Knight, but if the Miz, and you watch the Miz do The Rock, you watch him do Stone Cold (Steve Austin), you watch him do other superstars that have been in this business, it’s an impression that doesn’t touch. This was spot f*cking on because you’re basically impersonating an Elvis impersonator, you’re not impersonating Elvis. It was unbelievable how good it was. Miz, you were my highlight of Raw.”

