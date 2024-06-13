Kevin Nash: “I Think That Damian Has Really F***ing Risen To The Occasion”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE World Heavyweight Champion “El Champeon” Damian Priest.

Nash said, “I think that Damian has really f***ing risen to the occasion. Damian’s star power gave him the appearance of being bigger than he actually is. Like he just looks like a star. He looks like he should have that belt.”

On Priest being the biggest star in WWE right now:

“Austin is probably the biggest star the business has ever seen and Priest is to me as big as star as they’ve got right now.”

On Bron Breakker:

“I’ll tell you another one. Steiner’s kid. This is a situation where you watch him do sh*t and he’s like in the balcony and spears somebody in like 13 seconds later on foot…”

