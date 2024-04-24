Kevin Nash On Cody Rhodes: “He Is The Perfect WWE Champion Right Now”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes is the perfect champion right now.

Nash said, “They just came off that WrestleMania run, they’re over in Europe. I’m sorry, man, but the only old-school guy that’s still in that locker room, that’s of the new era, is Cody. Cody would work three hundred fucking days and wouldn’t bat an eye. That’s why he’s the perfect f***ing champion right now. He’s not gonna take time off. He’s gonna show up an hour before anybody else does and sign 250 f***ing belts. I’m just saying, when you look at it and they had that iron man thing, and it was Dom Mysterio, Seth, and it was Cody, and they were like 103 [matches], 108, 113, those were the workhorses for the year. There wasn’t a guy in our locker room that didn’t do 250.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)