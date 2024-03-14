Kevin Nash Recalls Vince McMahon Shooting Down His Budweiser Sponsor Pitch

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including pitching an idea to Vince McMahon to have a Budweiser sponsorship in the company by having their logo on WWE ring turnbuckles at PPV events, but McMahon immediately shot it down.

Nash said, “I had these guys interested in putting the Budweiser red, the Budweiser emblem, on the turnbuckles at pay-per-views. Just pay-per-views, not Raws, just the pay-per-views, something that people were buying anyway…I knew what production was costing, and they were talking probably around 200K you know? So I brought it back, I mean I brought it right to Vince and he says ‘no, we’re competing with Disney.’”

Nash also talked about how the company tried to get beer sponsorships for Steve Austin in 1997.

“Jump forward to ’97 and they’re trying everything they can to get a f***ing beer sponsor with Steve.”

