Kevin Nash Reveals Heart Condition, Set For Procedure

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash opened up about his health on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, confirming that he will undergo a medical procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.

Nash explained that during a recent stress test, his cardiologist discovered scar tissue on his heart, which could indicate a previously undiagnosed cardiac event from decades ago. “My cardiologist said that I could have had… a minor heart attack like 20 years ago,” Nash revealed. “The scar tissue on my heart was like 3%, like a 3% scar. He said that could be genetic. It could have been during the procedure of putting the stent… it was in the back of your heart.”

Nash previously had a stent placed in his heart roughly 20 years ago. He noted the similarity to his late father’s medical history, sharing: “When they gave my dad his autopsy, he had had like four [heart attacks] before the fifth one killed him. So just kind of working through them.”

While the scar tissue was an unexpected find, Nash confirmed that the current concern is his irregular heartbeat. His doctor has scheduled a corrective procedure. “He said, ‘We’re gonna zap you and put you back in rhythm.’ So that’s my next thing,” Nash said.

Thankfully, the condition is treatable, and Nash remains in positive spirits as he prepares for the procedure.