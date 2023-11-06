Kevin Nash Reveals Which Recent WWE Video Package He Thought Had “ESPN Feel”

What did you think of the Drew McIntyre video package to promote his title shot against Seth “Freakin'” Rollins leading up to the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event this past Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia?

Kevin Nash liked it.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke on his latest “Kliq This” podcast about the slick video package for “The Scottish Warrior” that premiered last week on WWE Monday Night Raw, noting it has an “ESPN feel” to it.

“I tell you the thing that I really thought was a good piece that they did on Monday Night Raw, was the McIntyre piece,” Nash said. “They showed that he was the chosen one and that he kinda failed, he went off for like four years and kind of found himself and came back. Worked himself back into the position to win the Royal Rumble, now he’s going to go against Lesnar.”

Nash continued, “COVID hits and he wins the championship in an empty arena and he defends this belt in an empty arena and before the people came back, he lost the belt. I just thought that was done very ESPN [like], it had a really good feel to it.”

Check out the complete episode of the Kliq This podcast at Apple.com.