Kevin Nash Reveals Who WWE Should Put Paul Heyman With After Roman Reigns

Who should “The Wise Man” lend his services to when his time with “The Tribal Chief” comes to an end?

“Big Daddy Cool” examined this on the latest installment of his “Kliq This” podcast,

WWE Hall of Fame legend Kevin Nash spoke on his official program about how he feels Paul Heyman should work with Bron Breakker when his time with Roman Reigns is over.

“There isn’t the next big thing,” Nash said. “You take Roman and Brock out of the equation, you pick the next Hulk Hogan. You pick the next Stone Cold. You pick Roman.”

Nash continued, “I would say [Rick Steiner’s] kid’s got the best f****ing chance. [Bron Breakker], he’s got the best chance,” Nash said, before quickly moving to a solution for any weaknesses on the mic, “Turn him f***ing heel, give him f***ing Heyman.”

