Kevin Nash Says Triple H “Took The Bullet” For WWE Curtain Call Incident

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is revisiting one of the most talked-about moments in wrestling history—the 1996 “Curtain Call” at Madison Square Garden—offering fresh insight into the backstage fallout and how Triple H was left to shoulder the consequences.

Speaking on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Nash pulled no punches about who bore the brunt of the punishment following the unscripted group hug involving the Kliq (Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash), which broke kayfabe and sent shockwaves through the WWF locker room at the time.

“He took the bullet,” Nash said of Triple H. “Shawn could have protected him and didn’t.”

While Shawn Michaels, then the WWF Champion, escaped repercussions due to his top-star status, Triple H was forced to absorb the punishment solo. At the time, Nash and Scott Hall were on their way out of the company to join WCW, leaving Michaels and Triple H behind.

Despite the perceived betrayal, Nash noted that Triple H later proved himself a loyal friend:

“When Shawn started to spiral through his personal demons, Paul [Levesque, Triple H] was there for him.”

When asked directly if there was any animosity among the group over how things played out, Nash responded bluntly:

“Yeah. I think there was on all of our ends, because if anybody was untouchable, it was Shawn. Shawn was the champ. They were definitely going with him.”

Triple H’s punishment is well documented, including being pulled from winning the 1996 King of the Ring tournament, which ultimately launched “Stone Cold” Steve Austin into superstardom.

The incident, once viewed as controversial, has since become a defining moment in wrestling history—and, for Triple H, a turning point in his journey from Kliq member to one of WWE’s most powerful executives.

