Kevin Owens Addresses His Future With WWE: “I Don’t Have A Decade Left Here”

WWE star Kevin Owens spoke with Raj Prashaad of Uproxx on a number of topics, including his future with the company and how he does not have a lot of time left.

Owens said, “I don’t have a decade left here. Another five, six years or something if the opportunities are there and the circumstances are right.”

On wanting to work with the younger talent:

“Mainly, though, I really just want everything I do to be memorable and enjoyable for people watching, and I really want to help the future of the industry. Whether, you could say work with the younger talent or whatever, but it’s not even necessarily younger talent, there’s talent of all ages that are coming up, that are developing. And I want to have a blast doing it.”