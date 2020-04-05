Kevin Owens and Kofi Kingston Comment On WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 1

Kevin Owens and Kofi Kingston gave their thoughts on the Wrestlemania 36 PPV:

I want to sincerely thank everyone who watched #WrestleMania tonight. I truly hope our efforts brought you all some sort of relief, however small or fleeting it may have been. Tune in tomorrow for night 2, if you can.

From my family to you and yours,

much love!

Take care, guys.

— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 5, 2020