Kevin Owens Expected to Be at Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Latest on His Status

Kevin Owens appears to be in good shape for War Games at WWE Survivor Series.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Owens suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, WI, while defeating Austin Theory. This threw his Survivor Series status into doubt.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Owens will be at Friday’s SmackDown in Hartford, as well as all TV tapings leading up to the Survivor Series Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 26. This would imply that he’s also working the November 25 go-home SmackDown in Providence, unless he’s also scheduled for RAW tapings.

We also noted that the Wrestling Observer Radio reported this week that Owens was rehabbing his injury at the WWE Performance Center. He was scheduled to have the injury checked on Monday morning, so this PWInsider update indicates he was medically cleared to compete at the pay-per-view.

According to reports, Owens will compete inside War Games alongside Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, and Ridge Holland against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Samy Zayn.