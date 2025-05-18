Kevin Owens Provides Injury Update

Kevin Owens has broken his silence regarding his ongoing neck injury, offering fans a candid update on his condition—and marking a major milestone in his WWE career at the same time.

In a video message posted to social media, the former Universal Champion confirmed that he has not yet undergone surgery, contrary to some reports circulating online.

“So, first, we don’t have a surgery date yet,” Owens clarified. “I have not had surgery yet, despite reports that are contrary. We’re still gonna try and figure out what the best way to go about it all is, exactly what needs to be done. So we’re kind of figuring that out still.”

Owens explained that discussions are still ongoing regarding the best course of action, and that there’s currently “a lot of uncertainty,” though he remains hopeful that clarity will come “in the next few weeks.”

“I don’t know what’s happening with my neck,” he added. “So, we’ll figure it out.”

The update comes on a meaningful date for Owens—May 18 marks the 10-year anniversary of his main roster WWE debut. On that night in 2015, Owens, then the NXT Champion, shocked the world by answering John Cena’s U.S. Open Challenge on Raw, launching a career-defining feud.

“That night changed my life forever,” Owens reflected. “Now 10 years later, I’m not where I want to be because I wish I was in the ring performing, having matches, contributing… But still, I have to say the last 10 years have been just so amazing.”

Despite the current setback, Owens expressed gratitude for his WWE journey, calling out the “amazing moments” and “amazing people” he’s encountered over the past decade.

Although WWE has not officially confirmed a return timeline, previous reports indicated Owens could potentially miss the remainder of 2025—and possibly WrestleMania 42 in 2026—as a result of the injury.

