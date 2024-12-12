Kevin Owens Questions Cody Rhodes’ Obsession With Being The Top Guy In WWE

Top WWE star Kevin Owens appeared on the South Kongress podcast to talk about a number of topics, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes calling himself QB1.

Owens said, “Just what you said now is a great example. Who calls themselves QB1? Who gets the letters QB stitched on their own jacket? There’s nobody going around calling Cody Rhodes the Quarterback, he’s calling himself that. I just find that so insane.”

On Rhodes being obsessed with being a top guy in the company:

“It’s television, it’s a show, but a few weeks ago, he was standing in the ring when I was on the announce table talking about how I’m obsessed with being a top guy this and that. It actually shocked me how little he knows me in that he thinks that’s what I’m concerned with. Again, I think he can turn all of those things that he said to himself. He’s the one that left in 2016 because he wasn’t happy, didn’t like the opportunities, didn’t like the way he was portrayed, all that stuff. He came back, he was always obsessed with being the top guy, being the quarterback, whatever you wanna call it. I’ve been there, I was there, obsessed. I realized it wasn’t very healthy and eventually my point of view changed. I don’t know, there’s just a limit to how much arrogance I can take, I guess.”

You can check out Owens’ comments below.

Kevin Owens- ABSOLUTELY sick of Cody's shit.😂 pic.twitter.com/p0kPJNBT9W — Northwest Cee (@CeeHawk) December 11, 2024



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)