Kevin Owens’ Son Gets Into A Wrestling Ring For The First Time

Owen, the son of Kevin Owens, might carry on his father’s legacy.

Kevin has accomplished everything in WWE, from becoming a World Champion to main-eventing WrestleMania and convincing Steve Austin to come out of retirement for one more match. Last year, Kevin and Sami Zayn were the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, defeating The Usos in the headliner of WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

Kevin has recently appeared on WWE television alongside Randy Orton. Their feud ended in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 40 with United States Champion Logan Paul, who retained the title. Kevin and Orton will team up with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to face The Bloodline at Money In The Bank.

On Monday night, Kevin and his son attended Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, which resulted in Florida’s first Stanley Cup win.

While appearing on NHL Now, Kevin revealed that his 16-year-old son, who stands at an impressive 6’8″, recently entered the ring.

Owens stated, “He got in the ring last week for the first time. That might be an avenue. It was pretty awesome to see. With WWE, I’m able to bring him to best possible place to start training. It’s great to see him have the interest and at least give it a shot and see what happens.”