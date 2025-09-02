Killer Kross Reveals “Really Big” WWE Creative Plans Were Scrapped After SummerSlam

Former WWE superstar Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) has shed new light on the circumstances leading to his WWE departure, revealing that a major storyline for him was canceled just one day before it was set to begin.

Kross and his wife Scarlett were written off WWE television after his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam. In a new interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Kross confirmed that he was scheduled to kick off a “really big” storyline on the post-SummerSlam edition of Monday Night Raw. However, the plans were abruptly scrapped on the Sunday of the PLE, just 24 hours before they would have been introduced.

“The creative we were supposed to have on Monday Night Raw got killed on Sunday. The creative involved other people,” Kross revealed. “I would love to tell people that want to know, but that idea could still be salvaged for that other person involved, so I don’t want to jack up their creative talking about it. But it was something really big and it was something people would have enjoyed. I can tell you that right now. Maybe one day we can do that creative and we can revisit this conversation.”

The cancellation left Kross without a clear direction coming out of SummerSlam, and within a week, his negotiations with WWE collapsed. According to reports, WWE gave Kross just 24 hours to sign a new contract, which he declined.

While Kross has expressed interest in returning to WWE someday, he is currently a free agent. He and Scarlett have already resurfaced on the independent circuit, making a surprise appearance at GCW Homecoming. In the same interview, Scarlett also confirmed that she intends to resume an active in-ring career now that the pair are no longer tied to WWE.

The revelation that WWE pulled a major storyline for Kross at the last minute adds further context to his sudden exit and raises questions about what might have been had the creative gone forward.