Kofi And Austin Creed React To Winning Gold In AEW Debuts

Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed wasted no time making their presence felt in AEW, capturing championship gold alongside Swerve Strickland on their very first night with the company.

At AEW All In: London 2026 at Wembley Stadium, Kofi and Creed — formerly known for their run together as The New Day in WWE — were revealed as Strickland’s mystery partners for the wild card team in the Trios Roulette match.

Competing together as The New Level, the newly formed trio went on to win the match and capture the AEW World Trios Championships, giving Kofi and Creed immediate success in their AEW debuts.

Following the victory, the new champions appeared in an AEW backstage exclusive, where Creed proudly displayed their newly won gold. “These are the AEW World Trios Championships, and you’re looking at the new champions,” Creed said.

Kofi then reflected on the significance of arriving from WWE and becoming an AEW champion in his first match for the promotion. “It feels good. It feels valid,” Kofi said. “Validation to come over here from another universe and, on our first night out, our first match, to be in there with such prestigious teams. Look at us. What does that say about us?”

Strickland quickly provided his answer, declaring that the three men had made history together at Wembley Stadium. “I’ll tell you what it says. History makers,” Swerve said. “All three of us. Of this generation, of this era, of this culture. Nobody is above us. We are the highest level. The new level.”

Creed then issued a warning to the rest of AEW’s tag team and trios divisions, making it clear that the new champions believe they have immediately established themselves as the team to beat. “You wanna see what we have to say. You wanna see what we have to do,” Creed said. “There ain’t no trio better than this. There ain’t no duo better than this.”

The victory represents a remarkable start to Kofi and Creed’s post-WWE careers. Rather than receiving a gradual introduction to AEW, the longtime partners were immediately placed alongside one of the company’s biggest stars in Strickland and walked out of Wembley Stadium as champions.

The result also establishes The New Level as an immediate force in AEW, with Kofi, Creed and Strickland now holding the AEW World Trios Championships following their first match together.

With their surprise arrival and championship victory taking place on one of AEW’s biggest stages, Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed’s new chapter has begun with a major statement at All In: London.