Kofi Kingston Announced To Have AC Joint Sprain In His Shoulder

During Monday night’s post-Money in the Bank episode of RAW, it was announced that New Day member Kofi Kingston will be out of action for a number of weeks due to an AC joint sprain in his shoulder as a result of Karrion Kross’ attack on him on last week’s show.

The attack took place after Xavier Woods defeated Kross in singles action. Kross and AOP attacked Kingston, and Kross put Kingston in an arm lock.

We will provide updates on Kingston once they become available.