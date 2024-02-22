Kofi Kingston Reflects On Losing The WWE Title To Brock Lesnar

WWE star and New Day member Kofi Kingston recently spoke with SEScoops on a number of topics including losing the WWE Title to “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar in just seven seconds on the premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX back in 2019.

Kingston said, “There’s two lines of thought on it. One, I don’t get paid by the hour, so that is probably the most amount of money that I’ve made in the least amount of time on the roster. But obviously, when you have a WWE Championship match, especially with what it meant to win that title, I would’ve loved for it to have last longer and I would’ve loved to beat Brock Lesnar, but of course, I came up short.”

You can check out Kingston’s comments in the video below.



