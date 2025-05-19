Kofi Kingston Sends Strong Message To Disrespectful Fans

WWE World Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston has a clear message for fans who cross personal boundaries: being a supporter does not entitle you to access his private life. Speaking on “Unlikely” with Adrian Hernandez, the New Day member opened up about inappropriate fan behavior—particularly during travel—and urged people to be more respectful.

“That’s a big ‘don’t.’ Like, don’t talk to me,” Kingston said bluntly when describing fan entitlement. “Don’t think that because you bought a ticket, you have the right to shake my hand. Don’t come up to me saying, ‘Well, I bought a ticket to the show, so I should be able to get a picture, and you’re obligated to come over to me.’”

Kingston made it clear: “That is not true. I don’t have to do that.”

He recounted a specific incident involving a disrespectful fan on a flight who attempted to shame him for sitting in first class. “If I’m sitting in first class while you are on your way to ‘last class,’ don’t sit there with your camera and do a thumbs down just so you can get a little viral shot,” Kingston warned. “And then go tweet that stuff out.”

He took it a step further, calling on other fans to stop encouraging such behavior online. “Don’t ‘like’ those posts,” Kingston said. “Don’t hit ‘like’ on pictures and posts when people share disrespectful stuff like that… because you perpetuate that. You perpetuate the negativity.”

The veteran Superstar emphasized that his track record in WWE speaks volumes: “If I am in my everyday life… I don’t need you to tell me how much I suck… Look here! You see this? …That means that I don’t suck!” he said, referring to his championship.

Kingston concluded with a confident reminder of his current status: “So don’t come across as a liar when you tell me that I do. I’m on top of the mountain with my boy Xavier Woods, one-half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions! We are your boys, The New Day!”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WWE news and exclusive Superstar updates.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)