Konnan Wants To Work With Dominik And Rey Mysterio, Discusses The Future Of LAX, More

Konnan recently spoke with Nick Hausman of Inside The Ropes for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Konnan confirmed that a return to WWE had been discussed, but that was about as far as it got. He added that he has two goals left in wrestling, and while one is to run a huge Lucha Libre show in the United States, the other is to work with Rey Mysterio and Dominik.

Konnan went on to break down how a storyline between them could unfold while discussing his history with fellow LWO member Santos Escobar:

“Oh, well, definitely. I think right now, the storyline would be you know — I have many ideas for this, just join the LWO because a lot of people don’t know this, because a lot of people don’t follow Lucha. But Fantasma [Santos Escobar in WWE] was a guy that I’ve known him since he was a little kid. And I remember his dad used to tell him, because he used to follow me a lot, and his dad would tell him, ‘if you eat all your spinach, you’ll get big like Konnan,’ you know, so that’s how long I’ve known him.

And so he was in Arena Mexico, just kind of wallowing in mediocrity. They had him in the mid-card, they weren’t doing anything with him. And his dad called me up and he said, ‘Hey, man, can you help my son?’ And I did. I remember the first time he got to AAA, since CMLL doesn’t really do promos. I go, ‘I want you to cut a promo. And this is what I want you to do.’ And he was absolutely terrible.”

Konnan revealed that he’s actually spoken with both Santana and Ortiz about getting back together. He added that working with Jericho “did nothing” for them and as a result Santana got frustrated, something he completely understands.

“I don’t know because you know, for a while here, Ortiz and Santana haven’t been seeing eye to eye. I’ve been talking to both of them to see if they will reunite. I think that you know, the problem was that LAX originally — the first time I ever talked to Tony [Khan], he told me about LAX. And then the next thing I knew when I inquired about it, you know, he wanted me to come in and manage it.

And then when I inquired about it — or it might have been Cody — but then when I inquired about it Tony was like, ‘Oh Jericho’s is going to use them.’ And I was like, ‘That’s a weird fit. But f*ck it.’ Then when I saw that, and I love Jericho, he’s one of my best friends, but bro, he did nothing with them. I mean, absolutely nothing with them. And so these guys died a slow death and Santana was p*ssed off, and he has every reason to be, the guy’s f*cking uber-talented and you’re not doing sh*t with him.”

When asked directly whether he could see Santana and Ortiz getting back together, Konnan said that he could, and gave a not-so-subtle hint that he would like to book them if the reunion doesn’t happen in AEW.

“I hope so. I think so. You never know, maybe when we have our show, we’ll bring them over there if they’re not working with AEW.”

Konnan said that he hopes everyone can resolve their issues. The veteran pointed to Punk and Chris Jericho squashing their beef during a recent meeting.

“Well, you want to think that time heals all wounds, which it usually does, you know, it’s over if the guy has actually said, ‘Hey, I’m willing to talk with them, but they don’t want to talk with me.’ And so at the end of the day, he’s willing to talk obviously, from what I’ve read, and you probably know more than me, him and Chris Jericho — Jericho was burying him if you remember, they buried the hatchet and I think the Young Bucks should too.”

Konnan added that rather than just having Punk address the Bucks on Collision, it might have been more effective to have their pair respond to get fans to tune in to the next show.

“If he would have come back and the Young Bucks would have done something with him everybody would be waiting to watch next week and that’s what you want.”