Kota Ibushi Shares Positive Recovery Update Following Injury

Kota Ibushi has provided an encouraging update on his recovery from a broken femur, revealing significant progress in his rehabilitation.

In a recent Instagram post, Ibushi shared a video showing improved mobility, noting that he is now able to perform squats and walk up and down stairs — a major step forward after previously struggling to walk just a week earlier. He is currently in Japan but plans to return to Florida in the near future.

“Hello. It’s been about two months since my second surgery. I will definitely be back, so please wait for me. Sending these feelings to Kenny, Bucks, and Tony Khan!!” Ibushi wrote.

Ibushi has been sidelined since October 2025, when he suffered a broken femur during a match against Josh Alexander at an AEW Collision taping. He underwent surgery shortly after the injury, but required a second procedure in February after a screw became loose.

The injury was initially expected to keep him out of action for up to two years. However, Ibushi appears determined to return ahead of that timeline based on his recent progress.

The update also carried an emotional connection to AEW Dynasty, where Ibushi’s longtime friend Kenny Omega challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship. After watching the match, Ibushi credited Omega with inspiring him during his recovery.

“You’ve given me courage. Thank you, Kenny. I’ll do my best to step up towards the first stage of my comeback,” Ibushi wrote.

Ibushi’s latest update is a promising sign as he continues working toward a return to the ring.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Ibushi’s recovery and AEW news.