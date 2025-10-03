Kris Statlander’s Post-Match Angle With Death Riders Praised Internally

The main event of the September 24th episode of AEW Dynamite featured AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander successfully defending her title against Mina Shirakawa. After the match, Statlander pretended to join the Death Riders by attacking Wheeler Yuta, but ultimately rejected their offer.

According to the latest Fightful Select report, the post-match angle involving Statlander and the Death Riders was very well-received internally and had been in development for some time. The report also suggested that this storyline could serve as a catalyst for a significant push for Statlander as champion, as she is highly regarded, and there is a strong desire for her success.

The storyline continued on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, where Statlander teamed up with Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Match against Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir from The Death Riders. Statlander and Allin emerged victorious in the match.

Later this month, Toni Storm will challenge Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Title at AEW WrestleDream. This event is scheduled for Saturday, October 18, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.