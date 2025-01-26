Kurt Angle Believes Chad Gable Has World Champion Potential

Kurt Angle appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including his admiration for Chad Gable and the idea of working alongside him.

The WWE Hall of Famer has long been vocal about his high regard for Gable, even revealing that he pitched an idea to WWE to be Gable’s manager or the manager of a tag team featuring Gable. Angle and Gable shared the ring in a singles match back in March 2019 on an episode of Raw, which saw Angle pick up the victory. Despite their brief in-ring encounter, Angle has continued to praise Gable’s talent and potential.

In recent months, Gable has begun to incorporate some of Angle’s iconic character elements into his persona, including the famous “You Suck” chants from fans—a callback to the chants that became synonymous with Angle’s career. Speaking about working with Gable, Angle said:

“Chad made me look good. He did. Chad’s Chad’s incredible. He’s a very talented kid, and I’m just glad that they’re utilizing them properly because I know he’s undersized a little bit. They didn’t know what to do with them. But this kid could be a world champion and be very marketable. I mean, especially with the gimmick he has right now, with the whole USA thing, and ‘You Suck’ and everything where, he’s like, my son. He should have been, yeah, exactly. But Vince McMahon had other ideas, having Jason Jordan be my son, which was ridiculous because, you know, that was cool.”

On Gable getting ‘You Suck’ chants from the fans:

“It’s crazy because when they did it to me, when they first start doing it, it was because they thought I really sucked. And for Chad, it’s a term of endearment, so they’re saying you’re awesome instead of you suck. But they’re just saying it because they used to say that to me.”