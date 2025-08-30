Kurt Angle Believes WWE Will Eventually Own TNA Library

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently gave his thoughts on WWE’s partnership with TNA Wrestling while appearing on Ken “Mr. Kennedy” Anderson’s podcast.

The Olympic Gold Medalist, who had a legendary run in both companies, admitted the collaboration is something he never thought he’d see.

Angle said, “I was actually really excited, to be honest with you. I think I never thought in a million years, especially when we were competing against WWE, when Ken and I was at TNA, I never thought in a million years WWE would ever partner up with TNA.”

Angle also revealed why the partnership means so much to him personally: the possibility of WWE eventually acquiring the TNA tape library, which would allow WWE fans to see a large portion of his career. “The thing is, the reason why I love it, because I know eventually the WWE is going to buy the TNA library, and the WWE will now own all the Kurt Angle footage at TNA. The WWE fans are going to be able to have access to it.”

Angle stressed that some of his best work was done during his TNA tenure, which lasted over a decade. “I’m going to tell you right now, I had a much better career at TNA than I did WWE. I was there a lot longer, too. So most of my career was in TNA. A lot of the WWE fans didn’t see me. So now I have the opportunity of having the fans being allowed to see me compete in TNA and perform. It just…I know it’s going to happen eventually. I just never thought it would in a million years, but you know, now that they have partnered and they’re both invested in each other. I think eventually they’re going to buy the library.”

WWE and TNA announced their partnership earlier this year, with talent from both promotions crossing over on television. Angle’s comments add further intrigue to the possibility of WWE gaining access to TNA’s rich video library in the future.

Fans can check out the complete interview below: