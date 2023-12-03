Kurt Angle: “CM Punk Can Sometimes Get Himself In Trouble, Hopefully He Won’t”

Kurt Angle discussed a variety of topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, including CM Punk’s return to WWE.

After the Men’s War Games Match at Survivor Series a week ago, WWE capitalized on CM Punk’s return to the company. Following that, Punk did his return promo on RAW this past Monday night, which drew a large audience. Social media engagement for anything featuring Punk is off the charts, and his merchandise is a big seller.

He’s set to square off against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at somepoint. The former WWE Champion is internally listed as a free agent, which means he can appear on either Raw or SmackDown, which is why he’ll be on SmackDown next week.

“It’s great news,” Angle stated. “I’m really surprised he’s back. I will say this: if he keeps his nose clean and doesn’t ruffle any feathers, he’s gonna have a great time there. He’s gonna really be huge for the company, but we know that CM Punk can sometimes get himself in trouble. Hopefully, he won’t.”

Angle believes Punk will do well for WWE, and that “that’s a big deal for the company right now to have him back.”