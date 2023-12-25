Kurt Angle On Randy Orton And AJ Styles Looking Jacked Following Their Returns

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to an episode of his Kurt Angle show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and “The Viper” Randy Orton looking jacked following their returns to the company.

Angle said, “These guys are looking really strong lately. I know they have a wellness policy, so I don’t know. I don’t think they are taking any type of steroids, but it just looks like, ‘Wow.’ Randy looked incredible. He’s got to weigh all of the two 275s that he claims he weighs. Now that that’s what they said is his listing. And if he is 275 men, he is jacked. I mean that that kid looked like I saw him in the background with AJ. There was a shot of him showing his side profile. And Randy was in the back with all these abs and just jacked. And I was like, wow, these two guys are like the poster boys for you do not take steroids. No, listen, I don’t think they are. They’re staying clean. He [AJ] never dieted before, so that could be the issue. I know that for sure. I also know that he would train weights, but he didn’t lift really heavy. So he could have changed his whole routine. And. Yeah, that could have helped him.”

He also talked about food fight segments in WWE.

“I didn’t get involved with much of the food fights. I wasn’t throwing food at people. It was like a staple in the company. They did it every freaking year, and they continue to do it to this day.”

