Kurt Angle Provides Update On His Health, Says He’s Struggling

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle did a lengthy interview on The Joe Rogan Experience this week as part of the promotion for the “ANGLE” documentary, which is now streaming on Peacock.

Angle on his medical condition:

“I always had problems with my motor skills in my hands. I broke my neck four more times in the WWE and it got worse and worse. I mean, I have nerve damage in my neck. I lost three inches in both arms and they atrophied because my neck was just so messed up. I’ve had five surgeries and none of them have really worked. I’m going to end up having to have fusion which will be down the line.”

“I can’t feel my pinky fingers. I have a lot of atrophy in my arms. I don’t have a lot of strength. I can curl for like 20 pound dumbbells. When I do triceps, I can only push the weights about 60 pounds forward. I don’t have a lot of strength in my upper body. If you look at my chest right here, you’ll see there’s a dip here. That’s from my neck. That’s a nerve that died and no longer have this muscle on my chest. I have a complete ripple through my chest. It will never come back and I’m afraid it’s gonna happen again, so I’m going to have to have a fusion sooner than later because if I don’t, the damage is gonna get worse and worse and then my arms are gonna end up shrinking to nothing.”

“I have nerves that are being pinched and they’re not being able to flow down my arms so my fingers are freezing cold. They’re always cold. I don’t have any circulation. This is all extra skin because of what the size my arms used to be. I’m barely making it right now. My arms are 15 inches now. They used to be 18 or 19 inches. I’m struggling right now.”

Kurt Angle talking about his current movie career:

“I just finished a movie called Thy Will Be Done. It’s a really good independent movie and I have a movie that I’m going to be doing at the beginning of next year with Michael Tadross, Jr. Randy Couture is going to be in it. So I’m looking forward to that.”

On taking testosterone:

“When you get older, you lose testosterone. I’m on a program right now with my wellness doctor, that I’m on the level of testosterone that I was when I was 30 years old. So he only gives me a certain amount. I take a half of cc of testosterone a week to keep my testosterone at the level that it should be. I’m not going above and beyond and trying to abuse it. So I take a half a shot a test a week just to keep my testosterone at the right level between 600 and 800 I think what it is.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



