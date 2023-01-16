Kurt Angle Reacts to Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed the news that Stephanie McMahon has resigned from her WWE CEO position during his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.

Angle said, “I’m surprised. I didn’t expect Stephanie to resign. I’m not sure if she did it because of her father, but she is a classy woman and she was a great employer. She reminded me a lot of Vince in many ways and I think that’s why he trusted the company with her, but I’m just really surprised that she resigned.”

You can listen to the complete show below: