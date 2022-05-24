Kurt Angle Replaces Both of His Knees

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle successfully had his knees replaced today.

Angle revealed on Twitter that he is recovering from two knee replacement surgery he had earlier in the day.

“Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today. So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I’m ready for it. If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It’s true!!!! Thank you all!!!!,” Angle said.

Angle stated in this video that he is feeling okay, but he recognizes that he still has a long way to go. Angle also said that he is willing to put in the effort necessary to return to his previous position. He also thanked fans for their continued support.

Angle is the host of the AdFreeShows.com podcast The Kurt Angle Show. Angle has not appeared in WWE since being released from his contract on April 15, 2020, due to COVID-19 budget cuts, with the exception of a few special appearances. He also has his own health and nutrition company.