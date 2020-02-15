Kurt Angle Says His Quality of Life ‘Sucks’ Right Now

In an interview with Carl Frampton and Chris Lloyd, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was asked if he would do everything again if he had the chance:

“I don’t know. I mean, I’m hurting pretty badly. My knees, my back, my neck. Sometimes I think about, would I go back? My quality of life right now sucks. So I do have a lot of suffering.”

Angle also talked about competing in the Olympics after breaking his neck:

“I couldn’t get passed by any doctor… so I eventually found a doctor and he said, the only thing you can do, well you can’t train. We’ll just stick you in the neck with novocain… Every match I had at trials and the Olympics I got 12 shots of Novocain in the back of my neck.”