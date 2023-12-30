Kurt Angle Thinks Hardcore Holly Would’ve Beaten Up CM Punk During WWE Attitude Era

Kurt Angle admits CM Punk is talented, but he also thinks his attitude might have caused some issues for him had he surfaced in WWE during the company’s infamous Attitude Era.

On a recent episode of his “Kurt Angle Show” podcast, the WWE and TNA Hall of Fame legend claimed “The Best in the World” would have survived in the WWE Attitude Era, but said he might have gotten beaten up by Bob “Hardcore” Holly along the way.

“Yeah, I think I think he would have fared well,” Angle said of Punk’s chances of thriving in the WWE Attitude Era. “He might have gotten beat up by Bob Holly [laughs].”

He continued, “Punk has a little bit of a reputation of not agreeing with everything. You know, but I will tell you this. He’s very talented and cuts incredible promos. I think he would have done really well in the Attitude Era.”

Check out the complete episode of the podcast at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.